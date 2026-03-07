Obituary: Richard Thomas Distler, 55, LaRue County

Richard Thomas Distler, 55, of LaRue County, died Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

RICHARD THOMAS DISTLER

He was born May 5, 1970, in Bowling Green. He was an electrician for Ford Motor Company. He was an ordained priest of the Asatru faith.

He is survived by his wife, Misty Distler of Lyons Station; eight children, Josie Olivarez of Texas, Shemane Distler and Cheyanne Distler, both of Lawrenceburg, Zakk Thomas Distler, Thorin Lee Distler and Achilles White, all of Lyons Station, Jackson White and Charles White, both of Leitchfield, and Annabelle Gold (Brandon); his parents, Kenneth Richard Distler and Rebecca Ann Hughes Dristler of Bardstown; one sister, Kelly Distler Rivera (Raymond) of New Albany, Ind.; , one niece, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friends, Kayla and Dylan Williams of Boston and Joshua and Cindy of North Carolina.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with Josh Pennington officiating.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday,, March 11, 2026, at the funeral home

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

