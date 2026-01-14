Obituary: Rita Ann Richardson, 71, Fairfield

Rita Ann Richardson, 71, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at her home. She was born Oct. 12, 1954, to the late Edwin P. and Beatrice Woolridge Richardson.

RITA ANN RICHARDSON

She loved her family and had a great love for animals. Over the years, she had a favorite pony, Fury. She had many ducks and geese which motivated her colossal collection of ceramic ducks, geese, and swans. But the most important thing as she faced her recent illness was her faith in God and surrendering to his plan for her.

She and her brother Tony lived together for 24 years after the death of their mother.

She retired from the Valley Hill Tree Nursery. She was a member of the former Taylorsville 1st Assembly of God Church which is now Taylorsville Community Church.

She is survived by three brothers, Randy (Doloras) Richardson of Mount Eden, Ralph (Linda) Richardson of Taylorsville and Tony Richardson of Fairfield; three nephews, Joseph, Brad and Stan; two nieces, Alana and Carolyn; five great-nephews; and two great-nieces.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

There will be no services at this time; a private burial will take place at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

