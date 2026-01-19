Obituary: Rita Marleen Tillett, 64, Bardstown

Rita Marleen Tillett, 64, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born May 31, 1961 in Bardstown to the late Randall N. and Margaret “Peakie” Downs Coulter Sr.

RITA MARLEEN TILLETT

She was a former cook for Stephen Foster Restaurant and was also a caregiver. She was an animal lover, loved her grandkids and enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Kay Coulter; and one brother, Bernard “Terry” Coulter.

She is survived by one son, Tony (Dena) Coulter; and Daniel Sheckles who was like a son to her; three sisters, Linda Johnson and Joellen Jackson, both of Bardstown and Tracy (Kevin) Johnson of Louisville; one brother, Randall N. “Randy” (Pam) Coulter Jr. of New Haven; and four grandchildren, Abbigayle Coulter, Anthony W. Coulter II, Jamie Keeling II, and Champayne Coulter.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Cremation will follow the services.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

