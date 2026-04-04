Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Leon Young, 84, formerly of Springfield

Robert “Bob” Leon Young, 84, formerly of Springfield, died April 2, 2026. He was born January 23, 1942, to Robert and Mary Alice Young.

ROBERT “BOB” LEON YOUNG

He was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Louisville where he served as a member of the parish council. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He was known to be a hard worker, having worked for United Catalyst Inc. for many years before their name was changed to ZEO Chem. He was a handyman, always had tools nearby, and could fix anything. His family remembers him as a jack-of-all trades. He will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Betty Lou Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Barbara J. Young; one daughter, Karen Sims (Dewayne); one son, Robert Allen Young (JoAnn), John Paul Young (Adrianna), Doug Young (Angie) and Ricky Young (Trisha); two sisters, Rose Marie Young and Mary Ann Young; two brothers, Jimmy Young (Teresa Jane) and Joseph William Young (Rita); 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026, at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026.

Evergreen Fueral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

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