Obituary: Robert Lee Williams, 73, Bardstown

Robert Lee Williams, 73, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born April 24, 1952, in Lexington to the late Robert and Louella Williams. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired employee for the State of Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ed Williams.

He is survived by two children, Wade Williams and Kelly Danielle Jones; and five grandchildren, Stella, Sloane, Calum, Linus, and Euan.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.



-30-