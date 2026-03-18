Obituary: Roger G. Truax, 76, Taylorsville

Roger G. Truax, 76, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Norton’s Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Shelbyville to the late Thomas and Betty Truax.

ROGER G. TRUAX

He was a faithful husband, father, and friend. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the US Postal Service. He and his brother, Gary, farmed every day until right before his death. He was a member of Taylorsville Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-law’s, Ray and Golda Kelien; one sister-in-law, Debra Redmon; and one nephew, Dax Redmon.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Sandra Kelien Truax; one daughter, Gina Truax Biever (Todd) of Lewisport; one brother, Gary (Debbie) Truax of Taylorsville; two grandsons whom he adored, Trent Anthony Biever and Zane Thomas Biever, both of Lewisport; one nephew, Jeremy Truax (Stephanie); and one niece, Tara Thompson (Kyle).

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Commonwealth Connections, a company that provides high quality care and training for adults with disabilities. This organization was very special to Roger, as his grandson, Trent, is a client, whose life has been changed and enriched by their organization. Donations can be mailed to Commonwealth Connections, 316 Booth Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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