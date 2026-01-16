Obituary: Rose Marilyn Clements Ballard, 91, died peacefully in her home Jan. 14, 2026 surrounded by her children with a rosary in hand. Her unwavering faith, love, and grace will forever be etched in her family’s hearts.

ROSE MARILYN CLEMENTS BALLARD

She was born Oct. 2, 1934. She was a woman of remarkable strength, kindness, and humility. She was a quiet force, living a life that spoke volumes through her actions rather than words. Her love and guidance shaped her children, who admired her gentle but firm nature and, even as adults, will continue to aspire to live as she did.

She was gifted seamstress, quilter, cook, and crafter. She was also a prayer warrior whose faith was as steadfast as it was deep. She saw God’s beauty in all things, especially in her beloved garden, where her hands worked wonders, tending vegetables and flowers with a love that made anything grow.

Faith and family were of utmost importance to her. She and her husband, Jerry, brought seven children into this world in a home that was always open to neighbors and friends. Her life was a testament to selflessness and devotion to both family and community.

She worked for the Cabinet of Human Resources before marrying and raising her children. She managed the cafeteria at St. Thomas and Immaculate Conception Schools and after her youngest child went to school, she worked for Bardstown City Schools as secretary for 20-plus years.

She was a dedicated member of St. Thomas Parish for 64 years. She served on the Parish Council, PTA, and various committees. Her most meaningful ministry was her 20 years on the Bereavement Team, helping grieving families plan funerals and offering a listening ear during their most difficult times.

She was a devoted member of several community and church groups, including Homemakers, Adult Education, book clubs, exercise and walking groups. She cherished time spent with friends and family through travel, games, puzzles, golfing, or simply enjoying the beauty of nature.

Though she felt she never did enough, the love and kindness she shared with everyone she met will never be forgotten.

We take comfort in knowing she is now at peace, surrounded by the love of God, and forever in the hearts of those who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Clements of Springfield; her husband of 54 years, Jerry Ballard; one son, Daniel Ballard; one grandson, Chad Hurst; one infant granddaughter, Sarah Sprigg; and 10 siblings, Fred, Jean, Tillie, Juanita, Pat, Jimmy, Tom, Sue, Jerry, and Deanie.

She is survived by four daughters, Martha (Frank) Diebold, Rosemary (Ted) Miller, Theresa (Lloyd) Hurst and Ellen (Billy) Sprigg; two brothers, Jerry Ballard Jr. and Mark (Terri) Ballard; two brothers, Bob (Mary) Clements and Joe (Marcia) Clements; one brother-in-law, Leon (Karolton); one sister-in-law, Lois Ballard; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and dear friends who were blessed by her presence in their lives.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at St. Teresa Hall at at St. Thomas Parish. Prayers and fond memories will be shared at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Thomas Church or the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Missions.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-