Obituary: Roy Thomas Coulter, 77, Bloomfield

Roy Thomas Coulter, 77, of Bloomfield, died Monday, March 16, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Sept. 3, 1949, in Chaplin to the late Russell and Dorothy Coulter.

ROY THOMAS COULTER

He was a retired custodian for Bardstown City Schools and a former employee of Think Packaging. He was a U.S. Army veteran. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Wolverton; and two brothers, Jerry Coulter and Gerald Coulter.

He is survived by his wife Jean Berry Coulter; one daughter, Crystal Coulter (Greg Mattingly) of Howardstown; one son, Scott Coulter (Amber Nicole) of Bloomfield; seven sisters, Genevieve Boyd of Bardstown, Darlene Mattingly, Diane Montgomery (David) and Donna Rawlinson, all of Bloomfield, Emma Drury (Mark) and Linda Perry, both of Lawrenceburg and Glenna Beavers (Dewayne) of Louisville; two brothers, Bill Coulter of Bardstown and Marvin Coulter (Diane) of Chaplin; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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