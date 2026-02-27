Obituary: Ruby Cheatham Weakley, 95, Cox’s Creek

Ruby Cheatham Weakley, 95, of Cox’s Creek, formerly of Springfield, died at 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at the Green Meadows Health & Rehab Center in Mount Washington.

RUBY CHEATHAM WEAKLEY

She was a native of Washington County. She was born Nov. 7, 1930, to the late Herman Madison and Cladie M. Lewis Cheatham.

She was of the Baptist faith, a former employee of Cowden Manufacturing Company of Springfield and a retired employee of General Electric.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Ophia Beavers Cheatham; one son, Jerry Weakley; one granddaughter, Chasity Ann Weakley; one sister, Lucille Derringer; and two brothers, Leroy Cheatham and Leon Cheatham.

Survivors include two sons, Charles Weakley (Tina) and John Madison Weakley, both of Cox’s Creek; and one grandson, Christopher Weakley.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Tobe Yankey officiating.

Cremation will follow the funeral services and inurned at Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-