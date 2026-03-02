Obituary: Ruth Books Schlegel, 99, Bardstown

Ruth Books Schlegel, 99, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Cooper Trail Senior Living. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Mishawaka, Ind. She was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church and Bardstown Garden Club. She was a great bridge player.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walter William Schlegel; one daughter, Susan Gordon; one son, Scott Schlegel; and two brothers, Thomas Books and Charles Books.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Rigdon (James Jimmerson) of Michigan; one daughter-in-law; Pauline Schlegel; one son-in-law, John Gordon; three grandsons, John Logan Gordon (Megan), Andrew Gordon (Katie) and Ryen Schlegel (Stephanie); two great-grandchildren, Griffin Gordon and Cooper Gordon; and several nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life is noon Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Bardstown United Methodist Church with the Rev. Phil Bradley officiating. A family greeting will be from 11 a.m. until noon at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-