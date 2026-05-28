Obituary: Sam Williamson, 83, Bardstown

Sam Williamson, 83, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was a beloved father, Papaw, and friend.

SAM WILLIAMSON

He was born on Aug. 7, 1942 ,in New Hope. He was one of 15 children. His life was a testament to hard work, upstanding character, and love.

Although he knew many hardships, his perseverance, determination, and good choices led him to lead an excellent life. After graduating St. Catherine High School in New Haven in 1961, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served our country for four years as an airman, which shaped his values and strong patriotism.

In addition, he also brought joy to others around him as the lead singer for The Rebel Express, a country and southern rock band. His love of music was shared with all who knew him.

He enjoyed being outdoors. You could often find him spending time in the woods creating unique trails, making the best homemade salsa from his garden, and refilling his popular hummingbird feeders.

He married his wife Celeste Taylor Williamson Sept. 16, 1967. His biggest accomplishment was his dedication of 58 years to her and the family they raised together. He prepared his children for all aspects of life. He taught them to stand up for what they believe in, not give into excuses, and the importance of family. Being a good father also meant teaching his kids and grandkids how to be true Kentucky Wildcat fans. His values, positive attitude, and sense of humor influenced all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Helen Masterson Williamson; and eight siblings, Louis, Russell, Tom, Irene, Mary, Hazel, Mabel, Norma, and Lucy.

He is survived by his wife, Celeste Williamson; one daughter, Lisa Lawrence (Chad); one son, Kevin Williamson (Jenny); two sisters, Marcella Chapman (John) and Betty Caseman; one brother, Rod Williamson (Fran); three grandchildren, Holly Lawrence, Lauren Hutchins (Ethan), and Trevor Lawrence; and three great-grandchildren, Alice, Robin, and Dolly.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with burial in the New Hope cemetery.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2026, and 8-10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

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