Obituary: Sandra L. Pinkston, 72

Sandra L. Pinkston, 72, died Friday, March 6, 2026, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 27, 1954. She loved and lived for her dogs, her son, and her grandchildren until the very end.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Maudie Goben Pinkston; her stepfather, Joseph Borders; one sister, Judy Demar; and one brother, Ronnie Pinkston.

She is survived by one son, Jerry Potts of Bardstown; one sister, Sharon (Pat) Pardieu; two brothers, Rudy (Karen) Pinkson and Tony (Brenda) Humphrey; two granddaughters, Kyra Potts and Kensie Potts; five great-grandchildren, Kalin, Kalani, Kendra, Bentley, and Patricia; special family members, Versa and Jesse Boren; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen per her wishes.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

