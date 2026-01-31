Obituary: Sherry Ann Roby, 66, Danville

Sherry Ann Roby, 66, of Danville, died Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla., while on vacation with family.

She was born Nov. 18, 1959, in Bardstown to Joseph Marvin and Shirley Dean Roby. She loved traveling, cats, crafting, and more than anything, shopping. She also loved spending time with her family, making lasting memories.

She was a Class of 1977 graduate of Bethlehem High School.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Dean Roby.

She is survived by her father, Joseph Marvin Roby; two brothers, Mike (Melissa) Roby of Salvisa and Steve Roby of Harrodsburg; nieces, Angela (Josh) Roby-Staples of Charlestown, Ind., and Ashley Roby and Michelle (Brian) Winters, both of Salvisa; one nephew, Matthew Roby of Harrodsburg; two great-nieces, WillowDean Marie Staples and Aisley Winters; and one great-nephew, Lucas Roby.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Danville Humane Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

