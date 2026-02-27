Obituary: Shirley Ann Cox, 90, Bardstown

Shirley Ann Cox, 90, of Bardstown, died Feb. 24, 2026, at Green Meadows Health Care Facility in Mount Washington. She was retired from the Fern Creek Wal-Mart where she was an associate.

SHIRLEY ANN COX

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Dean Cox; two sons, John Rogers Cox and Douglas Dean Cox; one sister, Linda Ann Sheeley; her parents, Sam and Charlotte Elizabeth Brent.

She is survived by one daughter-in-law, Brenda Cox; three nephews, Steven Keith (Kathleen), Mark Allen and Terry Lee Sheeley; one niece, Jackie Lynn Sheeley; one great-niece, Elisabeth Ann Sheeley (Johnathan Langenberg); one great-nephew, Jonathan Mathew Fisher (Myranda Nyekan).

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026. Burial is in St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Memorial donations may go to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation.

Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-