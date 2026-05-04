Obituary: Shirley Ann Downs, 79, Bardstown

Shirley Ann Downs, 79, of Bardstown died Saturday, May 2, 2026, peacefully at her residence with her family surrounding her with love. She was born Aug. 8, 1946.

SHIRLEY ANN DOWNS

She was the embodiment of love and warmth, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose smile could light up any room. Her gentle spirit and caring nature touched the lives of everyone she met. She dedicated her life to her family, creating a home filled with laughter, support and unwavering love. Her legacy will live on through the countless memories she created with those who she cherished most.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Hutchins; her mother, Martha Hutchins; and one brother, Eddie Hutchins.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Lawrence “Larry” Downs III; one daughter, Laura Downs of Bardstown; one son, Thomas Craig Downs of Bardstown; two sisters, Janie Tinnell and Teri (Gary) Johnson; four brothers, Tommy Hutchins, Donnie Hutchins, Pat Hutchins and Carl (Pam) Hutchins; three grandchildren, Danny Beavers, Kaylin (Derrick) Morris and Jacob Moore; and five great-grandchildren, Easton, Rylan, Layla, Lorelai and Lainey.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place with a private memorial service at a later date. The family appreciates your understanding and asks that you remember her in your own way, cherishing the moments and memories you shared.

Memorial donations may go to The Salvation Army.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

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