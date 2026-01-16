Obituary: Shirley Ann Minor Yonts, 87, Bardstown

Shirley Ann Minor Yonts, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. She was a devoted mother of four, avid reader, enthusiastic fisherman, and proud collector of cookbooks she fully intended to use one day.

SHIRLEY ANN MINOR YONTS

She was born April 5, 1938, to the late Clarence and Pearl Minor in Jenkins. She married Connie Yonts in 1955 and together they had four children. She loved playing bingo, yard saling with her husband as well as working alongside him at the Yonts Store in Botland. She sold Avon and cooked delicious meals for her family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aides who took care of her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Connie Yonts; one sister, Fanny Johnson; and three brothers, Buddy Minor, Johnny Minor and Roy Minor.

She is survived by her three daughters, Mickie Yonts, Connie Kay Jones (Kenny) and Beth Martin (Paul); one son, Ricky Yonts (Janice); three sisters, Barb Wilson, Judy LaFon, and Donna Minor; one brother, Roger Minor (Dana); and one sister-in-law, Terri Rucker (Donald); 11 grandchildren, Jessi Waters (DeWayne), Jacob Jones (Renee), Brandon Jones (Melissa), Michael Jones (Shannon), Miranda Yonts, Jennifer Yonts, Zachary Yonts (Sommer), Corey Thurman, Daniel Yonts (Suzanne), Matthew Martin, and Samantha Yonts; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In honor of her wishes, cremation was chosen with a private gathering of family at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-