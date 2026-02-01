Obituary: Shirley Catherine Coots Cecil, 65, New Haven

Shirley Catherine Coots Cecil, 65, of New Haven, died Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 27, 1960, in San Benito, Texas, to the late John Earl and Ruth Elizabeth Carter Coots.

She was an employee for 30 years with Kroger. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid bingo player and a member of the New Haven Jaycettes. To meet her, she was stern but would give you the shirt off her back.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan Coots and Paul Coots; one brother-in-law, Martin Kneis; and her mother-in-law, Mary Jessie Boone Cecil.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jerry L. “Auggie” Cecil of New Haven; two sons, Joe (Lori) Cecil of New Haven and Christopher (Courtney) Cecil of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Sarah (Herbert) Bode of Raymondville, Texas and Laura Kneis of Houston; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Don) Crowe of Bardstown and Sara Coots of New Caney, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Donnie (Tessie) Cecil of New Haven and Eddie (Gloria) Cecil of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Catie Cecil, Devin O’Bryan, and Caitlynn (Derek) Cook; one great-grandchild, Cason Cook; a special friend, Lilly Rust; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Troy Overton officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, and 9-11:45 Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel

Pallbearers are Devin O’Bryan, Brian Cecil, Aaron Cecil, Don Crowe, Donnie Cecil, and Ed Cecil.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to help offset funeral expenses.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-