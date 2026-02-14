Obituary: Shirley Marie Maddox, 74

Shirley Marie Maddox, 74, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 surrounded by her loving family.

SHIRLEY MARIE MADDOX

She was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Jefferson County. She was married to Danny Dale Maddox for 58 wonderful years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who meant the world to those who knew her. She was an employee of Kurtz Restaurant in Bardstown where she formed many lasting friendships. She loved playing bingo, going to yard sales, and playing cards. Her presence filled every room, and her laughter and warmth will be deeply missed.

Her love will continue through the generations she helped raise. Shirley will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Dale Maddox; one son, Michael Dale Maddox; her parents, Daniel Dotty Pritchard and Fannie Mae Johnson Pritchard; four sisters, Wilma Christine Ingram, Alice Mae Green, Brenda Sue Bunch, Betty Ann Jackson and Barbara Lynn Hall; and four brothers, Samuel Dean Pritchard, James William Pritchard, Steve Allen Pritchard and Robert Earl Pritchard.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Marie Maddox and Sheila Kay Castro Martinez; three siblings, Sandy Pritchard, Floyd Pritchard and Linda Watson; five grandchildren, Terrece Maddox, Tirelle Maddox, Leondra Avendano, Kayla Blas, and Sierra Shuffett; 11 great-grandchildren; she held a special place in her heart for Brittany Maddox, Courtney Rogers, Max Glass, Sara “Tootsie” Williams, Cathy Lopez, Sylvia Lewis and many friends;

and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Terrece Maddox, Tirelle Maddox, Sierra Shuffett, Mario Avendano, Ramses Blas, Max Glass, Gary Robinson and Leo Lopez.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-