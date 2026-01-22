Obituary: Shirley P. Johnson, 69, Bardstown

Shirley P. Johnson, 69, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at her home. She was born March 3, 1956, in Nelson County. She was a former insurance underwriter for Liberty Mutual. She played basketball in high school and continued the love of the game throughout her life. She was a lifelong fan of the University of Kentucky. She loved horseback riding and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion “Tommy” and Kathleen Parrish Pile.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Randy Johnson of Bardstown; one brother, Kenny Pile of Bardstown; one son, Jason Johnson of Lexington; one grandson, Conner Johnson of Lexington; one nephew, Tommy Pile; and one niece, Melissa Pile.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Longview Cemetery in Bethel.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

