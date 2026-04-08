Obituary: Thomas Alan ‘Tom’ Webb, 87, Cox’s Creek

Thomas Alan “Tom” Webb, 87, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

THOMAS ALAN “TOM” WEBB

He was born May 11, 1938, in Lexington and raised in Louisville. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years of dedicated service as a letter carrier. He also served as past president of the Letter Carriers Union BR 14 of Louisville.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and honorably served his country. He was an active member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and a former member of Resurrection Church. A former grade school football coach and passionate sports fan, he especially loved the University of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. and Mary White Webb; one sister, Mary Jo Pullen; and one brother, Michael James “Mike” Webb.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Norma Miles Webb; two sons, Jeffrey A. Webb and Brent A. Webb (Joanna); four grandchildren, Alan Jeffrey Webb, Torree M. Sidwell, Vincent Wayne Webb, and Lydia Loretta Webb; and one great grandson, Amiri Coleman.

The Mass of Christian Burial will is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026, at St. Gregory Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles C. Mungai officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Saint Francis, where full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026, at Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville with a 7 p.m. service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or Cedar Lake Foundation.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

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