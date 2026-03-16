Obituary: Timothy ‘Tim’ Tingle, 68, formerly of Bardstown

Timothy “Tim” Tingle, 68, of Frankfort, formerly of Bardstown, died peacefully at home Saturday, March 14, 2026. He was born in Bardstown. He carried a lifelong appreciation for history, community, and the simple joys of life.

TIMOTHY “TIM” TINGLE

He dedicated more than 30 years of service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through his work with the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, where his passion for preserving the past and respect for history were evident to all who worked with him and to the many researchers to whom he provided dedicated assistance. A devoted history buff, he could often be found reading about the people and events that shaped the world.

Outside of his professional life, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his many golfing buddies and friends, sharing laughter and friendly competition. He was also a lifelong and loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds, rarely missing a chance to follow his favorite team. At home, he found companionship and comfort with his beloved cat, Sophie.

He will be remembered for his love of history, his loyalty to friends and family, and the quiet joy he found in life’s everyday moments.

He was preceded in death by his father Herman V. “Pete” Tingle and his grandparents, Edith and Paul Tingle and William and Arva Greissel.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Greissel Tingle; six cousins, Greta Rhodes (Don), Corinne Cash (Joe), Sally Tingle, Leanne Allen (James), Billy Stevens (Marie), and Joe Muller (Paulette); special friends and caregivers Barbara Teague and Steve Shackelford; and many dear friends, professional colleagues, and golfing companions.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the church. Burial is in the church cemetery at a later date.

The family requestst expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bluegrass Care Navigators of Frankfort, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; Franklin County Humane Society, 100 Companion Place, Frankfort, KY 40601; or The Friends of Kentucky Public Archives, Inc., PO Box 4224, Frankfort, KY 40604.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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