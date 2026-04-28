Obituary: Tommy K. Conway, 77, Shepherdsville

Tommy K. Conway, 77, of Shepherdsville, died Sunday, April 26, 2026, at his home.

TOMMY K. CONWAY

He was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Nelson County to the late William Evan and Mattie Montgomery Conway.

He was a retired employee of Southern States. He enjoyed working and providing for his family, and in his spare time, he enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Scrogham Conway; one son, William Michael Conway; one brother, James Evan Conway; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-

Sharon Gail “Sheri” Shepherd 56, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 25, 2026, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born Dec. 4, 1969, to Charles and Gracie Lou Robertson Baumgardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gracie Baumgardner; one sister, Rebecca Church; and one brother, David Brown.

Survivors include one daughter, Shanae Riddle (Jordan); one son, Josh Shepherd (Alyson); one sister, Sondra Dowell; one brother, John Baumgardner (Sandra); nine grandchildren, Briley Roberts, Melody Roberts, Cooper Roberts, Olivia Riddle, Leighten Riddle, Zaine Shepherd, Payton Shepherd, Clara Shepherd and James Shepherd; a special niece, April Perez; and a best friend, Tammy McInnis (James).

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-