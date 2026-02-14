Obituary: Toni Marie Johnson Ward, 56, New Haven

Toni Marie Johnson Ward, 56, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at her daughter’s home. She was born Jan. 21, 1970, in Bardstown to the late Tony and Mary Patricia “Patsy” Martin Johnson. She worked at Hidden Hollow Construction for a number of years. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids, making lasting memories. She enjoyed horseback riding and fishing.

TONI MARIE JOHNSON WARD

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Andrew Wayne Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters, Amber (Kyle) Perryman of Springfield and Chelsea (Travis) Ward of New Haven; four sisters, Leslie (Brad) Chapman of Bardstown and Janet (Danny) Donhue, Donna Johnson and Dana (Jackie) Walden, all of New Haven; three brothers, Ronny (Jennifer) Johnson of Bardstown and Anthony (Wendy) Johnson and Scotty (Taylor) Johnson, both of New Haven; and nine grandchildren, Kaiden Perryman, Braxson Perryman, Kenleigh Perryman, J.J. Perryman, Marlee Barnes, Blakeley Barnes, Briley Barnes, Hunter Hall and Dylan Hall.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Lung Cancer Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-