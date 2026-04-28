Obituary: Tonya Lynn Unseld, 50, Raywick

Tonya Lynn Unseld, 50, of Raywick, died Monday, April 27, 2026, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Dec. 16, 1975, in Louisville.

TONYA LYNN UNSELD

She was preceded in death by one son, Tyler Unseld.

She is survived by one son, Cody Unseld; her parents, Brenda and Joe Followay; one sister, Nichole (Craig) Beam; one brother, Brandon Joe (Dani) Followay; three nieces, Samantha (Alex) Hamilton, Danielle Willett, and Olivia “Tadpole” (Willy) Moore; and good friends, Scott Cecil and Wally Brady.

The celebration of life is noon Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 431 Poplar Flat Road, Bardstown, KY 40004 or to Isaiah House, 100 Broadway St., Chaplin, KY 40012

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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