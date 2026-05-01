Obituary: Troy Richard Hardin, 48, Loretto

Troy Richard Hardin, 48, of Loretto, died Tuesday, April 28, 2026. He was born Dec. 12, 1977, in Marion County. He was a dedicated employee of Heaven Hill Distillery for 24 years.

TROY RICHARD HARDIN

He began serving his community as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 16. He later became chief of the Loretto Fire Department and most recently serving with the Raywick Fire Department. In all, he devoted 32 years to firefighting.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Boyd Hardin; and his grandparents, Sam and Mary Catherine Willett and William and Martha Hardin.

Survivors include his mother, Lonna Hardin (Roy Duke) of Loretto; five children, Landen Hardin, Carter Hardin, Jaxon Hardin, and Kruz Hardin; their mother Melissa Lee; Kayde Hardin and his mother, Hali Farmer, all of Loretto; two brothers, Billy Hardin of Mount Washington and Chad Hardin (Amanda Wheeler) of Loretto; one niece, Chelsey and one nephew, Adison; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Ryder Cemetery. Firefighters’ Rites will be conducted by area fire departments.

His brother firefighters will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may go to burial expenses.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

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