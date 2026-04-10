Obituary: Walter Daniel Perkins, 93

Walter Daniel Perkins, 93, died April 7, 2026. He was born May 13, 1932 in Fairfield to Enoch Edgar and Mary Pearl Royalty Perkins. He was the youngest of eight boys.

WALTER DANIEL PERKINS

He married Dorothy Ann Ashby Jan. 10, 1953. They had four children, Kathy Lynn, Danny Wayne (Viki), Jeffery Thomas (Jo) and Timothy Daniel.

He retired from International Harvester and worked other jobs after they left town, including painting with his brother Henry Ford ‘Tute’ Perkins. If you knew those two, especially together, you left with a smile or belly laugh.

The only thing he loved more than his family, was his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. He was active as an elder and outreach minister for Calvary Christian Center. He loved going to prisons to share the love of Jesus with the inmates.

Music was a large part of his life. He and Dorothy actually cut a couple of records in the 60’s and he had two radio shows at one time. He could have pursued the music, but he refused to play in bars and honky tonks for the sake of family. Consequently, he and Dorothy played mostly gospel music from that point.

He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his buddy, Bruce Moore. He will be greatly missed, but we take great comfort in knowing that he is reunited with family in heaven and especially that he has been welcomed by Jesus with those words every Christian desires to hear when they depart this life: “Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter in”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers as well as his son Danny and his great-grandson, Beckham Troutman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children; eight grandchildren, Danielle Henderson (Jason), Kristy Dillman (Steve), Deanne Brauser (Brent), Wes Jasper (Sarah), Tara Fox, Eliza Troutman (Ezra), Daniel Embry and Jonah Perkins; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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