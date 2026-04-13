Obituary: Wanda Jane Thompson Davis, 78, New Hope

Wanda Jane Thompson Davis, 78, of New Hope, died Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born April 11, 1948, in Marion County. She was a former bus driver for the Nelson County School System and also worked at IGA in New Haven. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles, and was a devoted member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where she faithfully coordinated bereavement meals for many years.

WANDA JANE THOMPSON DAVIS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Drexal Legore “Duck” Davis; one infant son, George Michael Davis; one grandson; her parents, Thomas Michael and Sophie Mae Battcher Thompson; George Davis Riney; and three siblings, Nancy Leigh, Chuck Thompson and Bill Thompson.

Survivors include one daughter, Gloria Presson (Donnie) of Georgetown; two sons, Drexel Glenn Davis (Michelle) of New Hope and Scott Davis of Loretto; five sisters, Connie Mattingly (Archie) and Julia Robey (Tom), both of Loretto, Sharon Donahue and Barbara Mudd (Joe) both of Holy Cross and Doris Lamkin of Raywick; five brothers, Tommy Thompson (Mary), Jim Thompson (Madeline), and Mark Thompson, all of Saint Francis, and John Thompson and Dan Thompson (Glenna), both of Raywick; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. A. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Memorials donations may go to the Marion County Autism Foundation.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

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