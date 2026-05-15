Obituary: Wanda Mae Riley, 81, Bardstown

Wanda Mae Riley, 81, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Bardstown to the late William Earl and Beulah Mae Hutchins Welch.

WANDA MAE RILEY

She worked in food service at Bardstown City Schools for 27 years and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. Her life’s purpose was to be a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Riley; an infant son; and six brothers, Bill Welch, Tommy Welch, Joey Welch, Jimmy Welch, Mark Welch and Ronnie Welch.

She is survived by one daughter, Wendy Marie Riley of Bardstown; three sons, Kenny (Brenda) Riley of Bardstown, Joey (Lisa) Riley of Boston and Gary (Sandy) Riley of New Haven; six siblings, Freddy Welch of Cox’s Creek, Jackie (Joan) Welch, Connie Updike, Donnie Welch, all of Bardstown, Ricky Welch of Boston and Randy (Carolyn) Welch of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren, John Wesley Monin, Dylan (Kelsey) Monin, Angela (John) Culver, Breann (Blake) Riley Mattingly, Keri Ballard, Colette Riley, Bryce (Kelsey) Riley, Jeremy (Shandie) Kyle, Ben (Maddie) Jones, and Abby Jones; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Mungai officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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