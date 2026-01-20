Obituary: William Edward ‘Willie’ Tapscott, 62, Springfield

William Edward “Willie” Tapscott, 62, of Springfield, died at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He was born Nov. 20, 1963, in Harrodsburg, to the late William Jason and Sylvia Mae Coffman Tapscott.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Robin Kay Poynter (Jan. 13, 2016).

He is survived by four sisters, Mary Lou Bewley (William Potter) of Bloomfield, Renee Decker (Tink) of Shepherdsville, Brenda Lee Ross (Christopher) of Danville and Rebecca Jacobs (Jerry) of Raywick; one brother, Robert J. Tapscott (Teresa) of Campbellsville; one special brother, Robert Nesbitt (Tammy) of Willisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Trevor Storey and Bro. Jerry Webb, officiating. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service.

Visitation is 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the funeral home.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

