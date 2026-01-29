Obituary: William H. Metcalfe, 93, New Haven

William H. Metcalfe, 93, of New Haven, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. He was born to the late William and Zelma Metcalfe on March 30, 1932 in New Haven.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Imolene B. Metcalfe; and one grandson, Corey L. Gardner.

He is survived by two daughters, Della Metcalfe Skeeters (Tim) and Crystal Metcalfe (Steve); one son, Tony R. Metcalfe (Sandra Knowles); eight grandchildren, Tony Joe Metcalfe, April Metcalfe, Chris McCubbins, Jonathan McCubbins, Dustin Skeeters, Joey Banet, Shanna Lockwood and Cheryl Webb; and several great-great-grandchildren.

He served with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military career, He joined Henry Vogt Machine Co., where he devotedly invested more than 40 years of his life.

Outside the workplace, he was deeply involved in his community and church. As a devout Baptist, he lived his faith, not just within the walls of the church but also through his everyday actions and interactions. He believed in spreading kindness, offering support, and serving others—a living embodiment of his values.

Visitation is 2-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

