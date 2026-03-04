Obituary: William Leonard ‘Willie’ Lamkin Sr., 69, Bloomfield

William Leonard “Willie” Lamkin Sr., 69, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born June 22, 1956, in Louisville to the late Thelma Harris and James Lamkin. He was a retired employee of Waste Management. He loved farming and tinkering in the garage.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alma Lamkin; his father, James Lamkin; his mother, Thelma Harris Ruley; and three brothers, Ricky Lamkin, Arvin “PeeWee” Lamkin and Donnie Lamkin.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela (James) Ball of Shepherdsville, Kimberly (Travis) Theis of Carrollton and Morgan (Brian) Simpson of Bardstown; one son, William Lamkin Jr. of Bloomfield; two sisters, Brenda (Cheryl) O’Neal and Rose Lamkin, both of Louisville; eight grandchildren, James Dakoda (Kelsey) Ball, Makensie (Quenton) Ball, Taylor Theis, Katelyn (Tanner) Murray, Madison Lamkin, Lucas Lamkin, Marykate Lamkin, Owen Simpson; and five great-grandchildren, David Barczewski, Amelia Ball, Daniella Barczewski, Riverlyn Murray and Oaklyn Murray.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2026m at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

