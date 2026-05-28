Obituary: William Thomas ‘Tommy’ Trent, 83, Fairfield

William Thomas “Tommy” Trent, 83, of Fairfield, died Saturday, May 23, 2026.

WILLIAM THOMAS “TOMMY” TRENT

He was born Oct. 16, 1942 in Nelson County. He retired from American Fuji Seal as a mechanic. He served with the Army National Guard. He previously served as the mayor of Fairfield. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Breeden Trent; his parents, Floyd and Dorothy Trent; two sisters, Betty Miles and Judy Lewis; and three brothers, Doodle Trent, Butch Trent and Jim Trent.

He is survived by his second wife, Mary LaVerne Naffziger; one daughter, Verneasa (John) Hendricks of Bloomfield; two sons, Ronald (Missy) Trent and Bryan “Boo” (Karen) Trent, both of Bloomfield; one sister, Barbara Trent; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Burba, Dustin (Aaron Hughes) Trent, Dean (Becky) Hendricks, Houston (Maddie) Hendricks, Garrett Hendricks, Ryan “Bear” (Courtney Jeffierys) Trent and Daniel “Dee” Trent; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Burba, Reese Trent, Hayden Hendricks, Keaton Hendricks, Lottie Hendricks, Kynlee Trent and Weylen Trent; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may go to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205 Or to the American Heart Association, 9901 Linn Station Road, Suite 910, Louisville, KY 40223.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-