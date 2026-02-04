Obituary: William ‘Will’ Prebble Coomes, 20, Bardstown

William “Will” Prebble Coomes, 20, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. He was born Aug. 13, 2005, in Louisville to John and Kelly Foster Coomes.

He discovered basketball at a young age and excelled at it. He had a great love for the game and the bonds of brotherhood that it brought. His mother also got to exercise her love of basketball. She only missed one game in his 14-year career. Hunting with his dad and brother was also a great love of his. They lived for those weekends. Will’s love for Camryn was unmatched. There was no doubt that she was his person. The perfect match.

His love for people, especially kids, also came at an early age. He deeply loved everyone around him and cared for others so well. He could make anyone laugh, you can bet he didn’t stop until he did. His smile, his laugh, his hug, and his genuine personality touched so many lives in his short time here. We were better because of him. If you knew him, you loved him … and you can bet he loved you too.

He was a Class of 2024 graduate of Nelson County High School and went right to work. He was employed at DWE Electrical, alongside his brother.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Ernest “Ernie” Coomes; and his maternal grandfather, William Roy “Bill” Foster.

He is survived by his ever devoted parents, John and Kelly Coomes of Bardstown; one brother, Andrew Coomes of Bardstown, the love of his life, Camryn Hayes of Bardstown; his paternal grandmother, Mary Patricia “Patsy” Coomes Cecil (John); his maternal grandmother, Hudie Ann Foster; one uncle, Ernie Coomes Jr. (Dina); two aunts, Suzanne Edelen (Ted Shields), and Billie Jean Denny (David Jr.); a multitude of cousins; and his faithful tribe, “The Boys.”

The family has chosen cremation with no services at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

