Prewitt named interim dispatch director; Gaither firing ignites social media firestorm

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 9, 2026 — Nelson Fiscal Court met very briefly Thursday afternoon to approve the appointment of Joe Prewitt to the position of interim director of the Nelson County E-911 Dispatch center.

The meeting was scheduled following questions by judge-executive candidate Don Thrasher who suggested that the proper procedures to appoint Prewitt had not been followed by Fiscal Court.

The move to name Prewitt to the position was necessary after Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins fired Dispatch Director Shawn Gaither.

Following his inquiry to County Attorney Chip McKay, Thrasher was told that until the appointment could be done properly — with the approval of Fiscal Court — Brad Metcalf, emergency management director, would serve as interim director. Thursday afternoon’s emergency Fiscal Court meeting remedied that issue.

FALLOUT FROM DISPATCH DIRECTOR’S FIRING. Soon after Fiscal Court’s meeting ended Tuesday — and Gaither was fired — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa posted a graphic that stated “I Stand With Shawn Gaither.”

The news of Gaither’s firing ignited a firestorm of social media criticism directed at Judge Hutchins, which prompted Hutchins to eventually post a response of his own.

And Hutchins – without mentioning him by name — took a number of verbal shots at Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa, stating he was surprised by the sheriff’s “level of unprofessional behavior.”

“In recent weeks, this individual has shown repeated difficulty managing anger, but last night’s conduct escalated to a new level in interactions both with myself and the EMA director.” “Following these outbursts,” Hutchins wrote, [The Sheriff] took to his personal FB page – not his official campaign page — to push a narrative intended to create division and to stir unrest among Nelson County residents. “The name-calling, profanity, and overall lack of professionalism directed at my office, county employees, my leadership, and me personally are completely unacceptable. Disagreement is part of public service, but this kind of conduct reflects poorly on all of Nelson County and is, frankly, embarrassing.”

Hutchins also blamed Pineiroa’s Facebook posts for prompting some of the judge’s primary election opponents to use the issue for their own political purposes. Democratic judge-executive candidate Shameca Ashby used the issue as an opportunity to ask social media users to support her campaign and make a donation to support her campaign.

In his post, Hutchins asked voters to consider why he would make a decision to fire Gaither unless he had no other option, admitting that it was a move that would be used against him between now and the May 19th Primary election.

He also questioned why the sheriff involved himself in a personnel matter unrelated to his office “unless there were personal or political motives.”

The social media fallout regarding Gaither’s firing continued Thursday.

Former NCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan posted the email addresses for Judge Hutchins and the magistrates and asked people to send a petition in support of retaining Shawn Gaither as the dispatch director.

The petition says in part:

” … we respectfully urge decision-makers to:



• Retain Shawn Gaither as Nelson County E-911 Dispatch Director



• Consider the positive impact of his leadership on public safety



• Prioritize stability and experience within the E-911 system



This petition represents our collective voice in support of a leader who has demonstrated commitment to protecting and serving Nelson County.”

So far there’s been no official explanation of what led to Gaither’s firing. On Wednesday, Judge Hutchins explained that as a personnel matter, he was unable to discuss the matter publicly.

The fact remains that Gaither has a lot of support in the community and among first-responders. And at this writing, his firing continues to reverberate among social media users.

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