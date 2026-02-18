Road officials report that recent snow, ice storm costs to county top $450,000

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 — Nelson County Road Engineer Brad Spalding told Nelson Fiscal Court that the county used 1,100 tons of salt during the recent ice and storm event that blanketed the county.

The county has received delivery of 500 tons of salt to replenish the county’s salt supply, which stands about about 1,600 tons of salt, Spalding said. The county’s salt barn can hold up to 2,200 tons, he said.

Brad Metcalf, the county’s emergency management director, said the total cost of the recent weather event was $479,000. One quarter of that was the cost of the salt, he explained. The rest was equipment costs and overtime, with crews worth 12 hour days for 10 or more days straight.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins poses with local FFA members at Tuesday’s fiscal court meetng.

The county is applying for FEMA reimbursement for some of the county’s storm costs, he said.

NATIONAL FFA WEEK. Nelson Fiscal Court approved a resolution that declares next week, Feb. 21-28, 2026, as National FFA Week.

A large group of FFA members from the county’s high schools and middle schools were on hand for the resolution. Several students took time to explain some of the FFA’s many outreach opportunities to education students and the public on agricultural issues and technologies.

Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins presents representatives of the Adaptive Sportsmen of Kentucky with a $1,000 donation.

KCJEA DONATION. Hutchins announced that the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association had approved a grant that Nelson Fiscal Court could direct to a non-profit organization as part of the association’s community outreach program.

Hutchins said the county has selected the Adaptive Sportsmen of Kentucky to receive the $1,000 grant.

The organization helps disabled individuals take part in outdoor sportsmen events that include fishing, hunting and shooting activities that they might not have the chance to participate in otherwise.

A spokesman said the group pairs disabled individuals with other sportsmen who have already overcome similar challenges in order to help individuals take part in various sporting events.

CASA OF LINCOLN TRAIL. Emma Bamba, director of CASA of Lincoln Trail, spoke to the court about the work the organization and its volunteers provide to children who, through no fault of other own, wind up being involved in the court system.

CASA volunteers advocate for the welfare of these children, serving as the “eyes and ears” who provide judges with information about the child’s welfare, which enables the court system to make the best choices in regard to that child.

RETURN TO OLD COURTHOUSE. Hutchins announced that starting with the 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2026 court meeting, Nelson Fiscal Court will return to its regular meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

-30-