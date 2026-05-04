Sen. Jimmy Higdon endorses candidate Ben Mudd to replace him in the Kentucky Senate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 4, 2026 — Sen. Jimmy Higdon has endorsed Springfield business owner Ben Mudd to succeed him in the race to reeplace Higdon in the Kentucky State Senate.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon has endorsed candidate Ben Mudd to replace him as 14th District state senator.

Higdon, who has represented Kentucky’s 14th Senate District since 2009 and previously served in House leadership, said Mudd is the right choice to carry forward the district’s conservative values.

“Ben Mudd is a true conservative who understands our values because he’s lived them,” said Higdon. “He’s pro-life, has earned the highest rating from the NRA, and has built a successful small business serving our community. Ben grew up on his family farm, and he knows what matters to the people of this district. Ben is trustworthy, and I’m proud to support Ben Mudd to take my place in Frankfort and continue fighting for the conservative principles we share.”

During his tenure in the Kentucky Senate, Higdon served in key leadership roles, including Majority Caucus Whip and Senate President Pro Tempore, and currently chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, where he has helped lead major investments in Kentucky’s infrastructure and economic growth.

Mudd said he is honored to receive Higdon’s endorsement and carry on his legacy of service.

“Senator Higdon has been a strong, consistent voice for our region and our values,” said Mudd. “I’m grateful for his trust and support and ready to continue his work: standing up for life, defending our Second Amendment rights, and supporting the hardworking families and small businesses that make this community strong.”

Mudd, a pharmacist and small business owner, has built his campaign around protecting Kentucky values, supporting local businesses, and delivering results for families across the district.

The 14th Senate District includes LaRue, Marion, Nelson, Spencer and Washington Counties”

Ben Mudd is a lifelong resident of the district, a pharmacist, and a small business owner. He grew up working on his family farm and now serves his community through his locally owned pharmacy.

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