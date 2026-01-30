State budget moving forward in week four of Sen. Higdon’s legislative update

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 — Week four of the 2026 Regular Session began with a delay due to severe winter weather that blanketed the Bluegrass over the weekend. Monday’s planned proceedings were postponed until Tuesday.

Many legislators live hours away since the Kentucky General Assembly is a citizen legislature. I’m grateful to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, county and city road crews, local officials and first responders for their hard work across the commonwealth. Whether folks were heading to the Capitol, work or school, their efforts made a difference. And for those who were able to remain home during the storm, utility workers played a critical role in keeping families safe and warm. To all of them, I say thank you.

MILITARY KIDS DAY. Before providing you an update on legislation moving in Frankfort, I want to let you know that the Kentucky Senate will host Military Kids Day on Thursday, February 19th, bringing together children and grandchildren of current and former military service members for a day of learning and recognition at the Capitol campus. The day recognizes the quiet sacrifices made by the children of those who serve.

With my retirement in December, this year’s Military Kid’s Day will be my final one. It’s been one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to participate in this special event, and I want to thank my constituent, Molly Mattingly of Bardstown, the wife of Col. Steve Mattingly of the Kentucky National Guard, who came to me one day and said it would be a good idea to honor military kids for the sacrifices they make. That suggestion made all of this possible. Their kids participated in the inaugural Military Kids Day.

I want to thank the many people who make this day possible, most notably my legislative assistant Melissa Satterly, Senate Clerk Donna Holiday and Corey Ann Jackson of the Kentucky Department of Military Affairs. They are the driving force behind this event each year, and it wouldn’t be possible without them.

Due to ongoing renovations, space is limited to 150 participants. I strongly encourage families here in our district to register early. Parents or guardians may apply by emailing Senate Clerk Donna Holiday at donna.holiday@kylegislature.gov with the child’s name and age and the parent’s name. Spots will be filled on a first‑come, first‑served basis. An application form and more information on this event are available at: legislature.ky.gov/LRC/Pages/Military-Kids-Day.aspx

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE. By Friday, the General Assembly had reached the one-quarter mark of this year’s session. With momentum building around key priorities, we’re working diligently to advance meaningful legislation.

BUDGET BEGINS. Speaking of quarters, there are about 60 billion of them in Kentucky’s $15 billion biennial budget. This week, the House filed House Bill 500, its initial draft of the spending plan. The bill now begins its path through the legislative process. The Senate will take a disciplined, deliberate approach to the proposal, guided by our caucus and the professional budget staff supporting our efforts.

The Senate passed several key measures this week. The following now head to the House for further consideration:

SB 17 updates rules for Court-Appointed Special Advocates programs and local foster care review boards to improve oversight and align with current practice.

SB 20 gives cities more flexibility to structure training incentive programs for city officers by clarifying excess credit hours and removing minimum and maximum payment limits.

SB 68 improves safety at the Kentucky Horse Park by giving park leadership clear authority to bar individuals who pose a risk.

SB 181 clarifies Kentucky’s student safety law by defining inappropriate communication and reinforcing. parental consent and abuse prevention

Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 23 promotes “Food is Medicine” strategies that connect nutrition to health care to help fight chronic disease.

NEW SENATE BILLS. Education remains a top priority in the Senate. This week, two education-focused bills — Senate Bills (SB) 2 and 4—were filed.

SB 2 aims to ensure fair compensation by prohibiting school district administrators from receiving percentage raises that exceed the average percentage raise awarded to classroom teachers in the same district.

SB 4 strengthens school leadership by creating a five-year development program for new principals to better prepare them, without increasing costs for school districts.

Another priority bill relates to SJR 23, as its focus is on getting healthier, locally grown Kentucky food into school cafeterias. The bill, SB 5, has the support of Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell.

More on these bills as they head through the legislative process.

LOOKING AHEAD. As the General Assembly moves into week five, committees will keep reviewing bills and budget discussions will grow more detailed. We remain focused on passing laws that support Kentucky families, protect students, strengthen public services and ensure the responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

If you have questions or concerns, I’m just a call or an email away. You can reach my office at 502-564-8100 or email me at Jimmy.Higdon@kylegislature.gov.

