State Rep. Candy Massaroni files legislation to protect grand jury testimony

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 — 50th District state Rep. Candy Massaroni recently filed House Bill 305, legislation aimed at closing loopholes in existing Kentucky law to protect the judicial process.

The bill would increase the statute of limitations for illegally recording grand jury testimony from 1 year to 10 years.

“HB 305 closes a loophole, strengths our justice system, and honors victims by ensuring the truth has time to come to light,” she said. “Recording grand jury proceedings is already illegal in Kentucky but the penalty means nothing if offenders can simply wait out a one-year statute limitation.”

By extending the statute of limitations, the bill ensures accountability for violations that undermine the integrity of the court system and public trust in the rule of law.

This legislation was sparked after tragic events of Crystal Roger’s disappearance and her father’s subsequent death.

Investigation revealed that Brooks Houck and his family had recorded their testimony before a Nelson County grand jury which is already against the law.

However prosecutors were unable to penalize Houck and his family members because the statute of limitations had already passed.

Sherry Ballard, the mother of Crystal Rogers, advocated for something to be done to close this legal loophole, inspiring this legislation.

“Sherry Ballard advocated to make sure no family has to face the same injustice simply because time ran out,” Massaroni said. “When someone secretly records proceedings, it threatens the entire judicial process.”

To keep track of HB 305 during the 2026 Regular Session, please visit legislature.ky.gov.

