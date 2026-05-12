U.S. Senate hopeful Daniel Cameron campaign makes stop Tuesday in Bardstown

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 — U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Cameron made a lunchtime campaign stop Tuesday at Bardstown’s Family Barbecue in Kentuckcy Home Square.

Senate candidate Daniel Cameron speaks to member of Louisville media during his lunch-time campaign stop Tuesday at Family Barbecue in Bardstown,.

A large crowd of supporters — many wearing red campaign shirts — attended the campaign stop and took advantage of the restaurants’ fine barbecue offerings and side selections.

Louisville media were interviewing Cameron inside the restaurant early when he arrived. Cameron expressed confidence in his ability to win the primary next Tuesday, and said he was gratified by the large show of support he had seen during his campaign stops across Kentucky.

He said he respected his primary opponent — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr — but said that the constituents he’s been talking too want him to be their voice in Washington rather than Barr, whose part of what he called the “Washington establishment.”

“I think people are ready to support someone new” to serve in Washington, he told the media. Supporters appreciate that he’s not part of what he called “the swamp” in Washington, he said.

Cameron was introduced to the crowd by state Rep. Candy Massaroni and Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall.

While Cameron’s mother looked on from the crowd, he told onlookers that his campaign isn’t about him, but about supporters who care about the future of the country and what kind of world their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will inherit, and that this nation continues to live up to the ideals of its Founding Fathers.

He called on supporters to post photos on social media, place signs in their yards to let their neighbors know who they are supporting in the race to replace longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The Republican primary race for U.S. Senate will be won or lost depending largely on voter turnout, he said. He called on supporters to make their voices heard in their respective communities, and to take the time to cast their vote in the U.S. Senate primary in order to “send strong leadership to Washington.”

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