Bourbon: UFCW announces union jobs protected after Four Roses sale

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 — The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced Saturday that the new owner of Four Roses bourbon distillery — E & J Gallo Winery — has agreed to honor the union contracts it had in place with Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings, the distillery’s previous owner.

The move protects the distillery’s union workers, ensuring they will “continue to have fair pay, good benefits, and a voice on the job,” a statement said.

Kirin purchased Four Roses in 2002, and announced the sale earlier this week for up to $775 million.

According to media reports, the sale was prompted in part by the sales decline for distilled spirits in the Japanese market. Kirin owns a beverage and beer business and has a pharmaceuticals subsidiary called Kyowa Kirin.

Media reports say that the sale will allow Kirin to focus on the growth of its pharmaceutical business.

“As we move through the regulatory process and await a closing date, we’re incredibly excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to welcome Four Roses into our portfolio,” a Gallo representative said in a statement.

Four Roses Distillery completed a $55 million expansion several years ago that doubled production capacity at its Lawrenceburg plant. The company also expanded its operation at its Nelson County facility.

The iconic brand was a post-Prohibition powerhouse but disappeared from American shelves as a Kentucky straight bourbon for decades. It’s only been since Kirin purchased Four Roses that the brand’s straight bourbons returned to American bars and liquor stores.

The E & J Gallo Winery was founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo is a family-owned company with an extensive portfolio in wine, spirits, malt beverages and ready to drink products.

