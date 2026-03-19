Video: ‘Bradford & Brooks’ May primary candidate interview with Jason ‘Jay the PVA’ Williams

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 19, 2026 — Nelson County PVA Jason “Jay the PVA” Williams was the studio guest on the March 18, 2026 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to discuss his first term as the county’s Property Valuation Administrator, and his goals if elected to a second term. The May primary will decide who will be the county’s next PVA. Running time: About 52 minutes.

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