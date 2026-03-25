Video: Primary 2026: Nelson County Republican candidate debate – March 24, 2026

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — The Republican candidates on the May primary ballot for Nelson County Coroner, PVA, District 3 magistrate and District 5 magistrate gathered Tuesday night at Thomas Nelson High School for the first of two local candidate debates.

Retired Brig. Gen. Roger Deon served as moderator for the event. Coroner candidate Kerry Monin chose not to participate in the debate.

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