Weather forecast prompts county to open Civic Center as temporary cold weather shelter

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 4 p.m. — The Nelson County Civic Center is currently open as an emergency shelter and will remain open as the need exists.

The shelter opend at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Shelter is available for individuals and families who need a warm, safe place to stay, including those without heat or electricity due to winter weather.

The National Weather Service forecast includes bitter cold temperatures for the coming week, with nightly lows in the single digits to below zero each night for the next week.

Cots will be available at the shelter if needed. Security will be on staff to help ensure a safe environment for everyone.

Additional updates will be posted as conditions change.

-30-