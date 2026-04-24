Whiskey City Cruisers’ first event set for Sunday afternoon at Buzick Lumber & Home Center

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 23, 2026 — The Whiskey City Cruiser’s first Cruise-In for 2026 is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, in the parking lot of Buzick Lumber and Home Center, 1330 East John Rowan Blvd.

Bring the family out for this free event and enjoy the variety of cars — from 1930s-style hot rods to drag race-inspired rides and muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s! This event attracts cars from all over Central Kentucky and there’s no shortage of variety and mechanical ingenuity displayed by the owners of these cars.

Follow the Whiskey City Cruisers on Facebook to keep tabs on the groups’ car-related activities ongoing this summer!

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