Governor’s order closes ‘non-essential’ retail businesses in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 23, 2020 — Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order mandates the closure of non-essential retail businesses to in-person traffic as of 8 p.m. Monday night, May 23, 2020.

The list of business that must close include entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoes, jewelry, bookstores, florists, furniture and auto dealers (with the exception of services), furniture stores, electronic and appliance stores, cosmetic stores, optical goods stores, personal care stores, sportinf goods stores, music shops, book stores, hobby/craft stores, florists, office supplies, stationary, and gift stores.

Stores that are not affected by the order to clse include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, drug stores, liquor stores, hardware stores, agriculture supply and equipment stores, auto repair and parts stores, car rentals, building material, garden equipment/supplies dealers, banks, credit unions, other financial services, supercenters, pet stores and laundromats.

Gov. Beshear said the stores that remain open must continue to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing guidelines.

Auto dealers will still be able to provide repairs and parts and can only do sales if the interaction is complete online or over the phone.

Most restaurants in the Bardstown area are open with delivery, carry-out or curbside service. Check the Gazette’s restaurant list found here for more details.

To add your restaurant or update restaurant information, send an email to editor@nelsoncountygazette.com.

REPORTING HOTLINE. Gov. Beshear also announced a COVID-19 reporting hotline for people to report situations and groups or organizations they believe are dangerous. He said this could be groups not engaging in social distancing or businesses not abiding by CDC guidelines. The hotline is 1-833-KYSAFER or 1-833-597-2337. The hotline will be staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. by state labor cabinet employees. People can also leave messages after hours.

