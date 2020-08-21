Posted by admin

26-year-old Bardstown man identified as victim in Thursday night fatal crash

Friday, Aug, 21, 2020 — A Bardstown man died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash at the 22 mile marker of the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to the Kentucky State Police, at about 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Jason Patrick Robeck, 26, was operating a 2003 Ford pickup truck westbound on the parkway when for unknown reasons, he entered the median and overturned several times. His vehicle came to rest in the parkway’s eastbound lanes.

His truck was struck by an eastbound 2012 Hyundai operated by Amy Bunch, 34, of Bardstown.

Robeck was pronounced dead at the accident scene by the Nelson County Cornoer. Bunch was not injured in the crash.

The parkway was closed for approximately four hours while KSP troopers investigated the collision.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the Bardstown Fire Department, and Nelson County EMS.

KSP Trooper Scott Wheatley is investigating the crash.

