Posted by admin

Republican party chairman Thrasher says he won’t seek re-election as party head

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 24, 2021 — With the coming reorganziation of the Nelson County Republican party, the current party chairman announced that he will not be seeking to remain party chairman moving forward.

In a press release from Don Thrasher, he advised: “Given that I will most likely be running for a contested Republican primary in 2022, I want to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest. Therefore, I am not seeking re-election as chair of the Nelson County Republican Party.”

Thrasher did not say what office he’ll seek. He last ran in the 2020 Republican primary against 50th District State Rep. Chad McCoy.

While Thrasher said he won’t seek re-election, he has announced his support for Trey Bradley. Bradley was a candidate for 5th District magistrate who narrowly lost the 2018 General Election to winner Eric Shelburne by 55 votes.

Thrasher said he believes Bradley has the “background to move the party forward.”

Republicans are asked to attend the party meeting on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Nelson County Public Library to take part in precinct elections. For more information, click here to read about the meeting.

-30-