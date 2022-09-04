Video: Houghlin talks about coroner’s duties on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 — Nelson County Coroner Rayfield “Field” Houghlin was the studio guest on a very special Friday edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio program to discuss his campaign to serve another term as the county’s coroner. In the second half of the show, Jim and Margie discuss the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Houghlin, who has served many years as either deputy coroner or coroner, will face off against challenger Danielle Chladek in the November general election. Her interview with “Bradford & Brooks” may be found here.

