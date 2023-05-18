Clarification: Senior discount on county garbage rate includes a means test

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, May 18, 2023 — On Thursday, May 11th, I wrote and posted a news story about Nelson Fiscal Court’s approval of new garbage rates that will be effective July 1st, 2023.

In that story, I mentioned that a discounted garbage rate (50 percent off the standard rate) is available to individuals who are disabled, or over age 65.

What I failed to mention is that individuals age 65 and over must also have a low income in order to qualify for the discount.

According to the ordinance, the magistrates gave final approval to this past Tuesday night, to qualify for the discount, those over 65 must also earn less than 100 percent of the poverty rate as determined by the federal government.

The story gave the impression that anyone over 65 would qualify for the discounted rate. In this case, your writer overlooked an important detail in the 25-page ordinance.

Journalists take pride in getting the story “right.” But there are times — like this — when we come up short. My apology to readers who may have been misled by the original story, which I have since corrected.

This summer marks the start of my 18th year as editor of the Nelson County Gazette. For the past 18 years, I have tried to write accurate news reports, and correct errors quickly when they happen. I continue to do my best to uphold those standards moving forward.

The Gazette was launched as an experiment in personal journalism. Thank you for your continued readership, your comments, and your suggestions on this incredible journey we’ve taken together.

-30-