Letter: Trump’s record as president should lover GOP’s second-term expectations

To the editor,

I can see why Rick McKay is excited about the next 4 years under the former president (see “Letter: Left-wing Trump critics are busy predicting doom and gloom“).

He did everything he promised during his first 4 years. He built the wall (check); he made Mexico pay for it (check); he balanced the federal budget (check); he replaced Obamacare (check); he brought all the coal jobs back (check); he brought all the jobs back from China (check).

Excitement fills the air.

Michael Wheatley

Bardstown