Letter: Trump’s record as president should lover GOP’s second-term expectations
To the editor,
I can see why Rick McKay is excited about the next 4 years under the former president (see “Letter: Left-wing Trump critics are busy predicting doom and gloom“).
He did everything he promised during his first 4 years. He built the wall (check); he made Mexico pay for it (check); he balanced the federal budget (check); he replaced Obamacare (check); he brought all the coal jobs back (check); he brought all the jobs back from China (check).
Excitement fills the air.
Michael Wheatley
Bardstown
Please follow and like us: